Death Notices Thursday 5th November, 2020

Des Mulrooney

Lacklea, Barna and formerly of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Mass for Des Mulrooney will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Martin and Tom Oliver

Claddagh. Mass for Martin and Tom Oliver will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the R.N.L.I.

Mary O’Donnell nee McDonagh

Emmet Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Fairhill Road, Claddagh. Mass for Mary O’Donnell will take place privately on Saturday at 11 in The Holy Family Church, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Brian Traynor

High Street, Ballygar. Funeral cortege will leave his residence tomorrow Friday for mass for Brian Traynor at 12 in St. Marys Church, Ballygar, for family. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Michéal Linnane

Ballycleara, Kinvara. Funeral cortege will travel from the Quay, Kinvara tomorrow Friday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen for private mass for Michéal Linnane at 1, for family. Interment in Foy’s Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes facebook page.

Maura Hanley nee Molloy

Ballybanagher, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Maura Hanley will take place privately today at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Corofin Belclare Parish Webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.