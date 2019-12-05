Death Notices Thursday 5th December , 2019

Jane Power, Flaskagh

Kiltevna, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dunmore H54 NY61 tomorrow Friday from 5 until 8. Removal to her home. Mass for Jane Power on Saturday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Kiltevna H54 WD82. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private Saturday morning.

Mary Egan nee Lawless

Moorefield, Eircourt. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre on the grounds of the Church tomorrow Friday from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Egan on Saturday at 11 in Christ the King Church, Quansborra. Funeral afterwards to Quansborra Cemetery. House private Saturday morning. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice and Oncology Department, Portiuncla Hospital.

Sean Casey

Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Friday from 5.30 to 7.30. Mass for Sean Casey on Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Francis Staunton

Mayfield House, Tuam and formerly of Cormhill, Kilteely and Keylogues, Garbally, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to the Cathedral of Assumption. Mass for Francis Staunton on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltelly Cemetery, Co. Limerick.

Margaret Slyman nee Martin

Curracoolia, Ballyforan, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan tomorrow Friday from 5.30 to 8.15. Removal from her home on Saturday to St. Josephs Church, Ballyforan for mass for Margaret Slyman at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to patient comfort fund, Portiuncula Hospital.

Sr. Carmel McEnroy

6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore and formerly Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co. Longford and Columbia. Reposing in Teaghlach Mhuire Chapel, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore today from 3. Removal at 6 St. Brigids Church, Ballybane. Mass for Sr. Carmel McEnroy tomorrow Friday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Joe Potter

Shantalla Road and formerly of St. Marys Residential Care Centre. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Joe Potter tomorrow Friday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Annie Cullinane

Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal to her home. Mass for Annie Cullinane tomorrow Friday at 11 in The Cathedral of the Assumption. Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice. House private, by request.

Christopher James also known as Christy Duggan

formerly of Lisheenkyle, Athenry and late of Fallowfield, Manchester, UK. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh. Mass for Christy Duggan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.