Death Notices Thursday 4th June, 2020

Mícheál Faherty

Killagoola, Moycullen. Mass for Mícheál Faherty will take place privately, tomorrow Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Private funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Moycullen Parish Webcam.

James also known as Séamus Creegan

Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford and Athenry. Reposing at Lakeland’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan today. Removal tomorrow Friday at 11:45 to St. Colmcille’s Church, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford, for mass for Séamus Creegan at 12. Funeral afterwards to St. Colmcille Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Fr. Bernard Duffy

former parish priest of St. Colomba’s Church, Kilbeacanty and St Marys Nursing Home. In his 101st year. Mass will take place privately, today at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Private funeral afterwards to Kilbeacanty church grounds at 2 approx. Memorial mass in celebration of Fr. Bernard Duffy’s life will be held at a later date.