Death Notices Thursday 4th February 2021

Tom Connolly

Killaloonty, Church View and Greenpark Nursing Home. Mass for Tom Connolly will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, for family only. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Charlie Boyle

St. Marys Nursing Home, Shantalla and formerly of Maunsells Road, Taylors Hill and Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal. Mass for Charlie Boyle will take place tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv and St. Josephs Parish Church Galway website. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery via Maunsells Road. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the RNLI or the Poor Clare Sisters, Nuns Island.

Kay Conroy nee Connolly

Grattan Park and formerly of Adare Guesthouse and originally from Dromard, Co. Limerick. A private family funeral for Kay Conroy will take place tomorrow Friday.

Rita Curran

Renmore Road. Mass for Rita Curran will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Mass will be streamed live online on the Renmore Church webcam. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Kathleen Murphy nee McMahon

Killeely, Kilcolgan and formerly of Reek Hill, Gort. Funeral cortege will leave her home in Killeely tomorrow Friday at 11:20 via Kilcolgan to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge for mass for Kathleen Murphy at 12, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridge parish.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Eamon Crean

Leitir Burca, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of Ballylonan, Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for private mass for Eamon Crean at 10:30. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Bob also known as Robert Hannan

Mervue and formerly of Tuam Road and Holywood, Co. Down. Mass for Robert Hannan will take place privately today at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

P.J also known as Paddy Joe Curtin

Blackwood, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kinvara. Funeral cortege will leave his residence tomorrow Friday at 10:30 via Coill Dubh village to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for private mass for Paddy Joe Curtin at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv.

Mary O’Rourke nee Flynn

Marian Park, Portumna and formerly of Glenastar, Ardagh, Co. Limerick and Cheltenham, England. Mass for Mary O’Rourke will take place privately today at 11 in St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on Portumna Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to St. Michaels Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Rita Garvey nee Lavin

Cloonkeehane, Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Manchester. Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinlough today for private mass for Rita Garvey at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on mcdonagh funeral directors.ie/livestream. Funeral afterwards to Ballinlough Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.