Death Notices Thursday 3rd September, 2020

Charlie McMahon

Woodview Terrace, Woodford and formerly of Rea, Woodford. Mass for Charlie McMahon will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford/ Looscaun Facebook page.

Nancy Larkin nee Dooley

Bridge Street, Headford. Mass for Nancy Larkin will take place tomorrow Friday at 11:30 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Bride Cheeseman nee Farragher

Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry and formerly of Ballyglass, the Neale, Co. Mayo. Mass for Bride Cheeseman will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live online on athenry parish.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Family flowers only, by request.

Brigid also known as Bridie Connolly nee Nally

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Ballyglunin. Mass for Bridie Connolly will take place today at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Claddagh Parish Webcam. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.