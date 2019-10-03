Death Notices Thursday 3rd October, 2019

Patrick also known as Paddy Murphy

Hall Green, Birmingham and formerly of Ahane, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Josephs Church, Kilkerrin. Mass for Paddy Murphy on Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sister Louis also known as Kitty Keane

Nazareth Convent, Yercaud, India and formerly of Maree Cross, Oranmore. Funeral will take place in Yercaud, India today. Mass to celebrate Sr. Louis Keanes life has been changed to tomorrow Friday at 7.30 in St. Josephs Church, Maree due to the storm.

Anthony Reynolds

Southhampton, England and formerly of Castle Street, Dunmore. Funeral arrangements to be rescheduled due to flight cancelations at Knock Airport.

Catherine Conroy nee Sullivan

Killagoola, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Catherine Conroy tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Edward also known as Eddie Richardson

St James’ Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Moycullen, Carna and Germany. Mass for Eddie Richardson today at 12 in Carna Church, Carna. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus Cemetery, Carna.