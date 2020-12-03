Death Notices Thursday 3rd December 2020

print

Thomas Murphy

The Ferry, Kilbeg, Headford. Removal from his home on Saturday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Claran for mass for Thomas Murphy at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Elisabeth also known as Bessie Treacy nee Flaherty

Dangan, Tuam. In her 90th year. Mass for Bessie Treacy will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Eileen Breen

Grangemor, Rahoon and formerly of Graigue, Ardpatrick, Co.Limerick. Mass for Eileen Breen will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12:30 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Mass will be streamed live online on castle streaming.com. Interment to follow in Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Kate Kelly

New Line, Leagh North, The Burren, Kinvara. Reposing privately at her home today, for family and friends only. Removal from her home tomorrow Friday at 10:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara, for mass for Kate Kelly at 11. Interment afterwards in Doorus Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.

Rita Fahey nee McCarthy

Carragh, Gort and formerly of McCarthy’s, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Rita Fahey will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 1:30 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Support Centre.

Maurice Peters

Dooruc, Drumlish, Co. Longford and formerly of Shantalla. Funeral cortege will leave Connell’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford tomorrow Friday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Enneybegs, Killoe for mass for Maurice Peters at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Stroke Unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Pat Moggan

Clogherboy, Tuam. Removal from his residence today to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin for mass for Pat Moggan at 12, for family. Funeral afterwards to Killererin New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on farewell films.ie.