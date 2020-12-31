Death Notices Thursday 31st December 2020

print

Bridie Burke nee Murphy

Kilcreevanty, Tuam and Letterkenny, Donegal. Mass for Bridie Burke will take place on Saturday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on funerals live.ie. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery.

Marcus Ó hÉochaidh also known as Marcus Haugh

Lisheencrony, Kilkee, Co.Clare. A private blessing and committal service for Marcus Ó hÉochaidh will take place privately this evening at 5:30. Service will be streamed on the Shannon Crematorium website.

Sister Angela also known as Chrissie Dempsey

The Convent of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of The Mercy Convent Westport, Co. Mayo and Lissalondoon, Craughwell. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday at 12:15 for mass for Sr. Angela Dempsey at 12:30, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie or on church services.tv. Funeral afterwards to The Mercy Convent Cemetery.

Maureen Forde nee Ahern

Doonane, Colemanstown, Ballinasloe and formerly of Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. Mass for Maureen Forde will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12:30 in St. Marys Church, Skehana, for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on funerals live.ie. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery.

Mary Donohue nee Garvey

Glencorrib, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Mass for Mary Donohue will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass will be streamed live online on the Shrule Parish Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Moyne Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Comer

St. Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea and formerly of Woodford. Mass for Tom Comer will take place today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

John also known as J.T. Moran

Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of Milltown, Glenamoy, Co. Mayo. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Friday at 10:45 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane for mass for John Moran at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mary also known as Mai Cahill nee Nolan

Kilcahill, Claregalway. Mass for Mai Cahill will take place privately today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.