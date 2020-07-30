Death Notices Thursday 30th July, 2020

Margaret Forde nee Stankard

Woodpark, Portumna. Mass for Margaret Forde will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Brigit’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Portumna Parish Facebook page.

John F. Keady

Knockaunranny, Moycullen. Mass for John F. Keady will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard also known as Bernie Divilly

Galway Road, Monivea. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12:30 in the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Bernard Divilly’s life will be held at a later date.

Maura Grealish nee Ferguson

Ballymote Road, Tuam. Mass for Maura Grealish will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Cathedral Webcam.

Peter also known as Bunker Lydon

Rushmore Nursing Home and Kingston. Mass for Bunker Lydon will take place, today at 12 in the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Knocknacarra Parish Webcam.

Tom Kelly

Carraroe, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Mass for Tom Kelly will take place privately, today at 12 in the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com and broadcast on parish radio.

Kitty Folan

Coral Haven Nursing Home and fomerly of St. Brendans Avenue, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5 until 6:30. Mass for Kitty Folan will take place tomorrow Friday at 11:30 in The Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.