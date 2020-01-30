Death Notices Thursday 30th January, 2020

Marie Loughlin nee Murphy

Tuam and formerly of Waterview, Turloughmore. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Marie Loughlin on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tommy Joe Gilmore

Barrack Street, Dunmore and formerly of Cathill, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Tommy Joe Gilmore tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

Tom Forde

Westbrook, Ballymoneen Road. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal to the Church of St. John the Apostle, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra tomorrow Friday for mass for Tom Forde at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Hospice Homecare Team or Cancer Care West.

Mary Keane

Seershin, Furbo. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this afternoon from 4. Removal at 5:30 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Mary Keane tomorrow Friday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat McCann

Castlepark and formerly of Cloughmore, Achill Island, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone tomorrow Friday for Mass for Pat McCann at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen cemetery. House private today and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West and MS Galway.

Marie Lyons nee Joynt

Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Marie Lyons at 12. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oncology Patient Comfort