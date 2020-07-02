Death Notices Thursday 2nd July, 2020

Michael Kearns

Lurgan, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Mass for Michael Kearns will take place privately, on Saturday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Killoran. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Joseph also known as Joe Larkin

Chingford, London and formerly of Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Joe Larkin will take place privately, on Saturday at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Braintrust UK.

Teresa Gilmore nee Brannelly

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Ballinacourty, Maree, Oranmore. Mass for Teresa Gilmore will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Rita O’Neill

Bayside Crescent, Sutton, Dublin and formerly of Killahawn, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Mass for Rita O’Neill will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in Peter and Pauls Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn Cemetery.