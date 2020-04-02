Death Notices Thursday 2nd April, 2020

Mary Clune

Mervue and formerly of Quinn, Co. Clare. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary Clune’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Murray

Coxtown, Ardrahan. Private mass and funeral for immediate family will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Michael Murray’s life will be held at a later date.

Mary Cunningham

Renmore Park, Renmore and formerly of Upper Abbeygate Street. Private mass and funeral for immediate family, will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary Cunningham’s life will take place at a later date.

Tommie Broderick

Rhylynn, Ballintemple, Castlegar. Private family mass and funeral for Tommie Broderick will take place. Memorial mass will be held in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar at a later date.

Christopher also known as Christy Bruton

Drim, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Private funeral will take place today at 12 St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass will be broadcast on local parish radio. A memorial mass for Christy Bruton will be held at a later date.