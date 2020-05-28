Death Notices Thursday 28th May, 2020

Denis Maher

Isserkelly, Kilchreest. Funeral cortege will leave Denis’ residence tomorrow Friday at 11:15 and will travel via Caherlinny and St. Thomas Clubhouse to St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly for private mass at 12. Memorial mass in celebration of Denis Maher’s life will be held at a later date.

Nora Murphy nee Nee

Coral Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Dalkey and Clifden. In her 102nd year. A mass will be offered for Nora Murphy and will take place privately, today at 12 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Private funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Salthill Parish Webcam.

Donal Burke

Masonbrook, Loughrea. Mass will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie/donal-burke. Memorial mass in celebration of Donal Burke’s life will be held at a later date.