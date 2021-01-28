Death Notices Thursday 28th January 2021

print

Nora Greally

Ballinacloughy, Maree,Oranmore. Mass for Nora Greally will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary also known as May Kelly nee Corless

Dublin Road, Tuam and formerly of Castlehackett, Belclare. In her 97th year. Mass for Mary Kelly will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on farewell films.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Michael McDonagh, O’Flaherty Road

Shantalla. Mass for Michael McDonagh will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the charity of your choice.

Anne also known as Nanny Delaney nee McCarthy

Brackenagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Nanny Delaney will take place privately today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on church services.tv ballinasloe.

Michael Carr, Cloonacauneen, Castlegar. Removal from his nephew, Gerards home in Loughgeorge today to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar via Cloonacauneen for mass for Michael Carr at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery.

John Wilfred also known as Wilf Regan

Pollnarooma West, Salthill and formerly of St. Helen’s Cork. Mass for Wilf Regan will take place today at 11 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Mass will be streamed live online on the Knocknacarra Parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi or Galway Hospice.