Death Notices Thursday 27th December, 2018

Martin J Fleming

Gortaganny, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin J Fleming today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Sister Bernadette Moran

Garden Grove, California and formerly of Taramuid, Clarinbridge. A memorial mass for Sister Bernadette Moran tomorrow Friday at 3 in Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge.

Ambrose Kilmartin

College Green, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Ambrose Kilmartin tomorrow Friday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Williamstown Cemetery.