Death Notices Thursday 27th August, 2020

Eilish Hernon-Coen

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of New Village, Barna. Mass for Eilish Hernon-Coen will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Emma Curran nee Conneely

South Park Terrace, Grattan Road, Claddagh and formerly of Market Street. Reposing at the family funeral home, Conneely’s, Flood Street, today from 5 until 7, for family and relatives only. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street, for private mass for Emma Curran at 1. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery.

Dr. Margaret Shea

Galway City. Reposing at O’Flaherty’s Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 4:30 until 6, for family and close friends only. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Ignatius Jesuit Church, Sea Road for private mass for Dr. Margaret Shea at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.