Death Notices Thursday 26th September, 2019

Isabella McFadden ne Bohan

7 Roscloher, Ballinrobe, Mayo and formerly of Clooniffe, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Friday from 6:45. Removal at 8:30 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Isabella McFadden on Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Robert also known as Bobby Audley

Park, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killannin. Mass for Bobby Audley on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maud Tully nee Eagle

St. Joseph’s, Slieveroe, Athenry. In her 97th year. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Friday from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Maud Tully on Saturday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry.

Mike Nolan also known as Fingers

Cluain Fada, Headford Road and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Friday from 5:30 to 7. Ceremony for Mike Nolan will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 12:30. Family flowers only, by request.

Jack Frost

Shantallow, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening since 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea for mass for Jack Frost at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery.

Galway Bay Fm would like to sympathise with the families and friends of all the deceased.