Death Notices Thursday 26th March, 2020

Vincent Daniels

Callow, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballinakill, Loughrea. Private cremation for Vincent Daniel will take place today in Shannon Crematorium. Memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Kathleen McGrath nee Keane

St. Rita’s Prospect, Athenry. Reposing privately at her home today. Private mass for Kathleen McGrath tomorrow Friday in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired to “Feed The Heroes” at www.feedtheheroes.com.