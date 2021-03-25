Death Notices Thursday 25th March 2021

print

Nonie Healy nee Hannon

Cloonlyon, Ballygar. Funeral cortege will leave her son Joe’s residence in Cloonlyon tomorrow Friday for mass for Nonie Healy at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

Peter Murray

Trinity Court, Tuam and formerly of London, England and Tullinadaly. Mass for Peter Murray will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery, Milltown.

Michael Callanan

Coscorrig View, Loughrea and Cahernagarry, Kilrickle. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today for private mass for Michael Callanan at 12:30, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society and Galway Hospice, Renmore.

Mary Delia Larkin nee Glynn

Killnahown, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Delia Larkin will take place privately today at 12 in St. Augustines Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Christy Hackett

Cordarra, Headford. Mass for Christy Hackett will take place privately today at 12 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Mass will be streamed live online on Headford parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Solas, Headford.