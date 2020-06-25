Death Notices Thursday 25th June, 2020

Josephine Murray nee O’Shea

Ballybaun, Loughrea and formerly of O’Shea’s Bar, Dingle, Co. Kerry. Mass for Josephine Murray will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Private funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

Jimmy Glynn, Tavanagh, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Jimmy Glynn will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.