Death Notices Thursday 25th April, 2019

Patrick also known as Paddy Maguire

Cahercon, Kinvara. Reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Paddy Maguire tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mountcross Cemetery.

Charles also known as Chuck Caulfield

St. Grellan’s Terrace, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Chuck Caulfield tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Tom Meeneghan

Mellows Park, Renmore and formerly of Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjacent church. Mass for Tom Meeneghan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Padraig also known as Pat Whyte

Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Derreenboy, Kiltormer. Reposing at Stafford’s Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot for mass for Pat Whyte at 12, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

Maureen Treacy

Fahy, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell, this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle, tomorrow Friday for mass for Maureen Treacy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Father Abe Kennedy

Parish Priest, Abbey Duniry, Loughrea. Mass for Father Abe Kennedy today at 12 in Fethard Parish Church, Co. Tipperary. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

Ann Cahill nee O’Brien

Gortroe, Corrandulla and formerly of Gurrane, Belclare, Tuam. Mass for Ann Cahill this morning at 11 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Corrandulla Cemetery.

Margaret Skelly nee Melody

Dalystown, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim today for mass for Margaret Skelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Derek Finnerty

St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo. Funeral service to celebrate Derek Finnerty’s life will be held this morning at 11:30 in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village. Private cremation to follow. House strictly private and no flowers or mass cards, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Cancer Care West.