Death Notices Thursday 24th September, 2020

Deirdre Dolly

Killbeg, Monivea and formerly of Minna, Inverin, Connemara. Reposing at her daughter, Mary Cronin’s home today from 4 until 6, for family and friends. Reposing tomorrow Friday at her home in Killbeg from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Mass for Deirdre Dolly will take place on Saturday at 4 in Skehanagh Church, for family. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the M.S Society, Galway Branch.

Thomas V Howley

Hawthorn Road, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Dolanstown, Ballydangan, Athlone. Mass for Thomas V Howley will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 2 in St. Marys Church, Moore. Funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery.

Tony Lee

Dublin Road, Tuam. Mass for Tony Lee will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tuam Cathedral Webcam.

Caroline Kennedy nee Gordon

Slieverue, Athenry and formerly of Currafaireen, Ballyglunin. Reposing at her home today. Removal tomorrow Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieran for mass for Caroline Kennedy at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Haddigan nee Vahey

Ashbrook, Oranmore. Removal from her home today at 11:45 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for private mass for Catherine Haddigan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nora Higgins nee Gilmore

Caherlea, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Nora Higgins will take place today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio.