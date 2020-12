Death Notices Thursday 24th December 2020

print

Francis also known as Frank Ryan

Castleffrench, Ballinamore-Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing privately for family only. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Church, Tohergar this morning for private mass for Frank Ryan at 11, for family. Funeral afterwards to Killeroran Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick Ward

Parkmore Estate, Tuam. Mass for Patrick Ward will take place this morning at 11:30 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam, for family. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Mary Biggins nee Hynes

Culleen, Headford. Mass for Mary Biggins will take place privately on Saturday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. House private, by request.