Death Notices Thursday 23rd May, 2019

Eamon Diviney

Rahylin, Glebe, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Eamon Diviney on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Pat Togher

Furrymelia East, Barna and formerly of Bunnawillian, Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Cillín within the grounds of Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Pat Togher tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mana Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to StrokeUnit, University Hospital Galway.

Philomena McCarton

Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for Philomena McCarton tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Vincent McDonagh

Moyvilla West, Oranmore and formerly of Salthill. Reposing at Suimhneas Funeral Home on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Vincent McDonagh tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Joe Forde

Sean Garrai, Lackagh, Turloughmore and formerly of Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Paddy Joe Forde tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh new cemetery.

John Fahy

Aughclogeen, Claregalway. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal from his home tomorrow Friday to St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla for mass for John Fahy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Thomas also known as Tommie Flynn

Lackaghmore, Turloughmore and formerly of Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at his home in Lackaghmore this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Tommie Flynn tomorrow Friday at 3 in Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh new cemetery.