Death Notices Thursday 22nd October, 2020

Ellen also known as Eileen Crann nee Hanglow

Hazel Park, Newcastle and formerly of Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Eileen Crann will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Elphin. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/elphin. House private, by request.

Laurence also known as Lar O’Reilly

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Mass for Lar O’Reilly will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on church services.tv/ ballinasloe. House private, by request.

Bridie also known as Bridget Keaney nee Dolan

Pallas, Caltra, Ballinalsoe. Mass for Bridget Keaney will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh. Funeral afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Caltra.

Bridget also known as Bridie Joyce nee Gill

Gortmore, Rosscahill and formerly of Tullykyne. Mass for Bridie Joyce will take place privately today at 12 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Killannin. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Killannin Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Shiel nee Comar

Moyglass, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Removal this morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill for private mass for Mary Shiel at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.