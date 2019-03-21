Death Notices Thursday 21st March, 2019

John Quinn

Lettermore and Boston, America. Reposing at Ionad beside Lettermore Church tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to Lettermore Church. Mass for John Quinn on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Teresa Brady nee Flaherty

73 Athenry Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6 until 8. Mass for Mary Teresa Brady on Saturday at 12 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Crissie Headd

Garrymore, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell, tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Crissie Headd on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Val Glenane

Baunmore, Claregalway. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Val Glenane tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridie McKeown nee Broderick

Briarhill, Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Bridie McKeown tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Brendan Keaveney

formerly Green Briar, Moyvilla, Oranmore and late of London. Mass for Brendan Keaveney today at 12 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Private cremation to follow in London. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU University Hospital, Galway.

Philomena Kenny nee Quinn

Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Philomena Kenny tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, instead of flowers, to Irish Cancer Society and Galway Hospice.

Mattie Gilligan

Kilmore, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mattie Gilligan tomorrow Friday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfush Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Milmo

Fahy Garden, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Patrick Milmo today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.