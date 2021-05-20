Death Notices Thursday 20th May 2021

print

Teresa Burke nee Kelly

Fortbrowne, Lavally, Tuam. Private mass for Teresa Burke will take place tomorrow Friday at 1 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. House private, by request.

Francis also known as Frank Moughan

Ballymoe, Castlerea, Galway and formerly of Cregmore, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Removal from Flanagans Funeral Home, Ballymoe today to St. Croans Church, Ballymoe for private family mass for Frank Moughan at 4. Mass will be streamed live online on Flanagan Undertakers Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Kilcroan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Diane Diskin

Glen na Tra, Sandy Road and formerly of The Berries, Roscommon Road, Athlone. Mass for Diane Diskin will take place today at 4 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, for family and close friends. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private, by request.

Maureen Garvey

Renmore Park and Kilroe, Ower Headford. Funeral arrangements for Maureen Garvey will be announced later.