Death Notices Thursday 20th December, 2018

Barbara Davoren nee O’Toole

Corcullen and formerly of Minna, Inverin. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Barbara Davoren on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Egan nee Meleady

Corofin, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Kathleen Egan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Jack Cunningham

Aughnacurra, Dangan and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Friday to Galway Cathedral to arrive for mass for Jack Cunningham at 12. Funeral afterwards to Bushypark Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Thomas Fallon

Ballindooley, Headford Road. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Thomas Fallon tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to John Paul Centre, Ballybane.

Mary Daly nee Maloney

Thomastown, Ballydangan, Athlone and formerly of Athenry. Reposing at her son Hugh’s home in Thomastown today from 3 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Moore for mass for Mary Daly at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery.

Michael Donoghue

Australia and late of Fahy, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Fahy Church. Mass for Michael Donoghue tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Val Pierce, Keekill

Headford and formerly of Artane, Dublin and Tuam. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Clarin Road, Headford this morning from 10:30 until 11:30. Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for Val Pierce at 12. Reposing again at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin tomorrow Friday morning from 10. Cremation to follow at Glasnevin Cemetery at 12:40. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.