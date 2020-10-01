Death Notices Thursday 1st October, 2020

Esther Geraghty nee Keane

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballyglass, Ardrahan. Mass for Esther Geraghty will take place tomorrow Friday at 11:30 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online. Donations, if desired to St. Joseph’s Special School, go fund me playground fund.

Michael also known as Micky Kennedy

Pollophuca, Menus, Dunmore and London. Mass for Micky Kennedy will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in Our Lady and St. Nicholas Church, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmoreparish.com

Joe McCormack

Meadow Hill, Headford and formerly of Dublin. Mass for Joe McCormack will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Claran. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery.

Maggie McGinley

Slí Burca, Ballymoneen Road and Claremont Park, Circular Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home tomorrow Friday from 5 until 6:30, for family and relatives. Removal on Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for private mass for Maggie McGinley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Cepta Clarke

St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna this morning for mass for Cepta Clarke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Anne McCarron nee Clerkin

Corcullen and formerly of Braganstown, Castlebellingham, Co. Louth. Removal from the family home tomorrow Friday at 11:30 to St. James’ Church, Bushypark for private mass for Anne McCarron at 12, for family only. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Palliative Team and St. Joseph’s Special School, Galway. Mass will be streamed live online via link on RIP.ie

John Loughlin

Rusheens, Belclare, Tuam. In his 88th year. Mass for John Loughlin will take place tomorrow Friday at 10 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. House private, by request.