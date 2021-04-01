Death Notices Thursday 1st April 2021

print

Mary Grealish nee Mulryan

Brierhill, Castlegar. Funeral cortege will leave her home tomorrow Friday at 10:45 to arrive at Lisheen cemetery for interment for Mary Grealish at 11. Mass for will take place on Tuesday at 12:30 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass will be streamed live on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-columba and broadcast on parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team of the Galway Hospice.

Barry Ryan

Masonbrook, Loughrea and formerly of Clonfert. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for private funeral service for Barry Ryan at 12, for family only. Funeral service will be streamed live online on https://loughreacathedral.ie/ or on https://www.churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private, by request.

Martin also known as Mattie McNamara

Riverview House, Barrack Street, Athenry. Private removal from his home today at 12:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for funeral prayers at 1. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Dave Lenihan

Gentian Hill, Salthill and formerly of Knockaclarig House, Co. Kerry. Funeral service for Dave Lenihan will take place today at 1 in the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Conquer Cancer, care of the Irish Cancer Society.

Teresa Geraghty nee Curley

Banavane, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Teresa Geraghty will take place privately today at 12 in St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.