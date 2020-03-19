Death Notices Thursday 19th March, 2020

Bridie Jennings nee Mulryan

Barna, Glenamaddy. Bridie’s funeral will be confined to family only and will be broadcast on Glenamaddy local radio 105.5 – 106.8fm tomorrow Friday at 11.

Vincent Treacy

Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Private mass will take place for Vincent Treacy tomorrow Friday. Funeral cortege will arrive to Calvary Cemetery at 1. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Rita Lane nee Hanley

Creganna Mór, Oranmore and formerly of Corrandulla. Mass for Rita Lane tomorrow Friday. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Cemetery. Church private and family flowers only, by request.

Agnes Fox

London, UK and formerly of Old Church Street, Athenry. Private burial will take place in the New Cemetery, Athenry tomorrow Friday. Memorial mass for Agnes will be announced at a later date.