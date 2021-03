Death Notices Thursday 18th March 2021

print

Michael Dillon

Reaghan, Tynagh. Mass for Michael Dillon will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Lawrence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Junior Larkin

Curraghan, Tuam. Mass for Junior Larkin will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for immediate family. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croi.

Liam Ryan

An Cnoc, Inverin and formerly of Oughterard, Woodquay and Moycullen. Mass for Liam Ryan will take place today at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Stephen Mannion

Annagh, Kilbannon, Tuam. Removal from his residence today at 10:30 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for private mass for Stephen Mannion at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.