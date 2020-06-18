Death Notices Thursday 18th June, 2020

Martin Hanley

Hawthorn House, Gort and Cloonfad, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Martin Hanley will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in Aughrim Church, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Private funeral afterwards to Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Brothers of Charity Orchard Services, Gort.

Carmel Donnellan

An Leargan, Knocknacarra and formerly of Ballyedmond, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Mass for Carmel Donnellan will take place privately today at 12 in Clonberne Church. Private funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery.

Theresa St. John nee Brennan

Parkmore, Belclare. Mass for Theresa St. John will take place privately today at 12 in The Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane, for family only. Removal to Shannon Crematorium. House private, by request.

Thomas Keaney Snr

Waterdale, Claregalway. Mass for Thomas Keaney will take place privately today at 11 in the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to UNICEF IN ACTION.