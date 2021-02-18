Death Notices Thursday 18th February 2021

print

Seán Harty

Pollinore, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Bohermore. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday at 11:30 to St. Colmans Church, Corofin for private mass for Sean Harty at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Cyril Mogan

Lower Glencoe, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal and formerly of Station Road, Oranmore. Removal from his residence this evening to arrive at the Sacred Heart/ Holy Redeemer Chapel for 7. Mass for Cyril Mogan will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11. Mass will be streamed live online from the Sacred Heart/ Holy Redeemer Chapel facebook page. Interment to follow in the Old Graveyard, Oranmore Village at 4.

Della Greaney nee Lyons

Fohenagh, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave her residence tomorrow Friday at 11:30 for private mass for Della Greaney at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Fohenagh, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://youtu.be/k2JBErGhzXQ. Funeral afterwards to Fohenagh Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Whelan

Tulla-Hill and late of St. Brendans C.N.U, Loughrea and formerly of Dunsandle Railway Station, Kiltulla, Athenry. Mass for Paddy Whelan will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in Loughrea Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and churchservices.tv/ loughrea. Funeral afterwards to the family grave in Newcastle West, Limerick.

Tony Feeney

Corbally, Corofin. Mass for Tony Feeney will take place today at 1 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Claregalway and District Daycare Centre and Western Alzheimers Association.

Rebecca McGrath

Cottage Corner, Circular Road. Removal from her home tomorrow Friday at 10:30 to arrive at St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road for private mass for Rebecca McGrath at 11, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Eddie Wall

Glenview Drive, Riverside and formerly of Kiltullagh. Mass for Eddie Wall will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Forster Street, for family. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Kitty Dowling nee Kyne

Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick, Laois and Moycullen. Removal from her home tomorrow Friday at 10:40 to St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick for mass for Kitty Dowling at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on Mountmellickparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to St. Josephs Cemetery, Mountmellick, Co.Laois.

Charles also known as Charlie Doherty

Presentation Road and formerly of Coolaney, Sligo. Mass for Charlie Doherty will take place privately this morning at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Sean Colleran Snr

St. Ignatius Terrace, Claddagh and Small Crane. Removal today to St. Marys Church, Claddagh for private mass for Sean Colleran Snr at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Tommie Glynn

Bleannagloos, Ballygar and formerly of Lakeview, Moylough. Mass for Tommie Glynn will take place privately today at 1 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Mass will be streamed live online on the Moylough Mountbellew parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.