Death Notices Thursday 17th September, 2020

Paul Corrigan

Gortmore, Rosscahill. Mass for Paul Corrigan will take place privately on Saturday at 12 in Kilannin Church. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU at University College Hospital, Galway.

Bridie Marnell nee Conneely

Annaghdown and formerly of Corrib Park, Killywongun, Clifden. Removal from her home tomorrow Friday at 11:30 for private mass for Bridie Marnell at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Teresa Maher nee Tierney

Rockbarton Road, Salthill. Removal from her home at 10:30 tomorrow Friday to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill via Leisureland for mass for Teresa Maher at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Salthill Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

David Melia

Limerick and formerly of Clonboo, Corrandulla. Removal from his father Padraig Melia’s home in Clonboo today at 2:15 for private mass for David Melia at 3 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bernard also known as Benny Creaven

Tumnahulla, Corrandulla. Removal from his brother Jim Creaven’s home in Tumnahulla today at 10:30 for private mass for Benny Creaven at 11 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla, for family. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.