Death Notices Thursday 17th October, 2019

Brian Feeney

Baile Liam, Spiddal. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Inverin tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to Killéinne Church, Spiddal. Mass for Brian Feeney on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi. House private, by request.

Sarah Moloney nee Kilkelly

Traught, Doorus, Kinvara and formerly of Towangh, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Kieran’s Church, Doorus, Kinvara. Mass for Sarah Moloney on Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Parkmore cemetery.

Patrick Doorhy

Loughgannon, Rosscahill and formerly of Boston, Ballydugan, Loughrea. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Patrick Doorhy tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballydugan cemetery.

Bridget also known as Brid Regan nee Dooley

Lissatunna, Ardrahan, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Brid Regan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Galway Bay Fm would like to sympathise with the families and friends of all the deceased.