Death Notices Thursday 16th January, 2020

Patrick Joseph also known as Pat Joe Lyons

Creggane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dalys Funeral Home, Ahascragh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Cuans Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Pat Joe Lyons tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy Curran

Esker, via Banagher. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Friday from 4 until 7, followed by removal to St. Brendans Church, Eyrecourt. Mass for Paddy Curran on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynaghs Cemetery, Banagher.

Joe Collins

Galway Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8, followed by removal to his home. Mass for Joe Collins tomorrow Friday at 11 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers or the Care for Shane Trust.

Brian Allen

Surrey, England and formerly of Woodford. Mass for Brian Allen today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care.