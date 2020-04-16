Death Notices Thursday 16th April, 2020

Susan Carroll nee Keane

Derrydonnell, Oranmore. Funeral will take place privately. Mass will be broadcast on local 106.5fm. Memorial mass in celebration of Susan Carroll’s life will be held at a later date.

Pat Hession

Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Funeral will take place privately. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio 108fm. Memorial mass in celebration of Pat Hession’s life will be held at a later date.

Hugh O’Neill

Lakeview, Claregalway. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Hugh O’Neill will be held at a later date.

Paddy Coleman

Quinaltagh, Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Funeral will take place privately, in St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass will be streamed live on www.studiorove.ie/pcoleman. Memorial mass in celebration of Paddy Coleman’s life will be held at a later date.

Rita Conboy nee O’Dea

Dalysfort Road, Salthill and formerly of Beattystown, Fairhill. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Rita Conboy will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sean Gormally

Ballaghlode, Lavally, Tuam. Funeral for Sean Gormally will take place privately tomorrow Friday. House private, by request.

Grace Kirby nee O’Sullivan

Dun na Mara Drive, Renmore and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and Sligo. Funeral will take place privately today. Memorial mass for Grace Kirby will be held at a later date.