Death Notices Thursday 14th May, 2020

Janet Griffin

Carrareagh, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Janet Griffin will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in Brooklodge Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Joe Durcan

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Cloonygownan, Callow, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Funeral arrangements for Joe Durcan will be announced later.

Mary Walsh nee King

Bridge Street, Headford. Funeral for Mary Walsh will take place privately, today. Private funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Patrick Tierney

Willow Park, Shantalla and formerly of Bohermore. Funeral will take place privately, tomorrow Friday. Memorial mass in celebration of Patrick Tierney’s life will be held at a later date.

Bridie Murphy nee Kelly

Fursey Road, Shantalla. Funeral for Bridie Murphy will take place privately, today. Private funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Liam Coughlan

Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Woodquay and Ballinfoyle. Funeral for Liam Coughlan will take place privately. Mass will be streamed live online this morning at 10 on tullamoreparish.ie