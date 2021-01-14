Death Notices Thursday 14th January 2021

print

Kevin Smyth

Montpelier, Athenry and formerly of Flowerhill, Navan, Co. Meath. Reposing privately at his home tomorrow Friday. Removal from his home on Saturday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, Athenry, for private mass for Kevin Smyth at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be broadcast live online on the Newcastle Church webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Treacy

Ballymartin, Portumna. Mass for Michael Treacy will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Kilmalinogue Cemetery, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on the Portumna Parish website.

Margaret Hanlon nee Connolly

Castletaylor, Ardrahan and formerly of Monahan Town. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday at 11:15 to arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, for private mass for Margaret Hanlon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan-kilchreest.com.

Nora also known as Nonie Brennan nee O’Kelly

Sycamore Grove and formerly of Coole Park, Gort and Ballinagarry, Limerick. Mass for Nonie Brennan will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.

Beatrice Hession nee Donoghue

Sylaun, Dunmore and formerly of Elmhill, Brierfield, Moylough. Mass for Beatrice Hession will take place on Friday at 12 in The Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmoreparish.com.

Bridget Gardiner nee O’Brien

Isserkelly, Kilchreest, Loughrea and formerly of Aughrim, Tubber, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will leave her home in Isserkelly tomorrow Friday at 11:10 to arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, for private mass for Bridget Gardiner at 12. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan-kilchreest.com. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice and Gort Cancer Support Centre.

Patrick Leonard

Bredagh, Headford. Mass for Patrick Leonard will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Patrick and Cuana Church (Corner Chapel). Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery.

Michael Dervan

Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Michael Dervan will take place today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to Kilnalahan Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Sweeney nee Donogue

Clooncalliga, Moylough. Mass for Mary Ellen Sweeney will take place privately today at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Mass will be streamed live online on the Annaghdown Corrandulla Parish facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice, Palliative Care Team.

Fr. Denis McHugh

Knock, Co. Mayo and formerly of Skeaghbeg, Headford and Patterson, New Jersey. Mass for Fr. Denis McHugh will take place today at 12 in St. Patrick and Cuana Church (corner chapel). Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to fightingblindness.ie.

Patrick also known as Paddy Flattery

Fairhill, Menlough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gallagh, Brownsgrove, Tuam. In his 93rd year. Mass for Paddy Flattery will take place privately today at 12 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.