Death Notices Thursday 12th November, 2020

Michael also known as Mickey Flaherty

Carnmore, Oranmore. In his 92nd year. Removal from his home tomorrow Friday at 10:15 to the Assumption and St. James Church, Claregalway for private mass for Mickey Flaherty at 11, for family. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Pádraig Feirthéar

Inverin and formerly of Dún Chaoin, Co. Kerry. Mass for Pádraig Feirthéar will take place tomorrow Friday at 11 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium at 2.

Mary Gardner

Old Church Street, Athenry. Reposing privately at her home today from 4. Removal tomorrow Friday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Mary Gardner at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Richard also known as Dickie King

The Square, Clifden. Mass for Dickie King will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 10 in St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Funeral afterwards to Omey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Friends of Fatima Hospital, Clifden.

Mike Keane

Derryrush, Rosmuc, Connemara and The Bronx, New York. Reposing privately at Clarkes Funeral Parlour this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to Kilkerrin Connemara Church. Mass for Mike Keane will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery, Rosmuc.

John Brien

Coolagh, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Mass for John Brien will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Killimor.