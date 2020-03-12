Death Notices Thursday 12th March, 2020

Brother Laurence also known as Tony Grimes

Franciscan Brothers, Corrandulla and late of Crimlin, Ross, Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Friday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to the adjoining church. Mass for Br. Laurence Grimes on Saturday at 11 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Franciscan Brothers Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Serena Williams

Cois Furáin, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendans Cathedral. Mass for Serena Williams on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasent Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Louise O’Shaughnessy nee Casserly

Laraghbeg, Ballyglunin. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Room adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea tomorrow Friday from 3.30 until 6.30. Mass for Louise O’Shaughnessy on Saturday at 1 in the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill. Private cremation to follow on Sunday. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Brother Laurence also known as Tony Grimes

Franciscan Brothers, Corrandulla and late of Crimlin, Ross and Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Friday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to the adjoining church. Mass for Br. Laurence Grimes on Saturday at 11 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Franciscan Brothers Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Bernard Trill

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Bernard Trill on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Cecil also known as Mancie Walsh

Church Street, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dalys Funeral Home, Ahascragh this evening since 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Mancie Walsh tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Breda Burke

Forster Court and formerly of Roy, Dunmore. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening since 5 until 7. Mass for Breda Burke tomorrow Friday at 11.30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street . Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Aidan Scully

5 Forest Hills, Moycullen. Reposing at his home today since 4 until 7:30. Mass for Aidan Scully tomorrow Friday morning at 8:30 in Church of Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Cremation to follow at Dardistown Cemetery, Old Airport Road, Dublin at 1:30. House private other than reposing times. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Maureen Rock nee Hession

St. Kieran’s Park, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly; St. Jarleth’s Court, Tuam and formerly of Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home in Shannonbridge today since 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Ciaran’s Church Shannonbridge for mass for Maureen Rock at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnois. House private tomorrow Friday morning, by request.

Frankie Williams

Ballyhugh, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening since 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Frankie Williams tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Support.

Brother Edmund Farrell

Franciscan Brothers, Newtown, Mountbellew; Clara Co. Offaly; Kilkerrin and formerly of Ballymacurley, Ballinaheglish, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Franciscan Brothers’ Residence, Newtown, Mountbellew this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew for mass for Brother Edmund Farrell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballintubber Cemetery, Co. Roscommon.

Rita Cutlar nee O’Donnell

Salthill. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today since 4. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Rita Cutlar tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.