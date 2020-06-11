Death Notices Thursday 11th June, 2020

Brendan Murray

Fiddane, Craughwell. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahankilchreest.com. Memorial mass in celebration of Brendan Murrays life will be held at a later date.

Fionnuala Byrne

St. John’s Abbey, Circular Road, Tuam. Mass for Fionnuala Byrne will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 1 in The Cathedral of Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to the Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tuam parish webcam.

Mary Nestor nee Rattigan

Dun na Mara Drive, Renmore. Mass for Mary Nestor will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Private funeral afterwards to the new Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media.