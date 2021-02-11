Death Notices Thursday 11th February 2021

print

Ryan Daly

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road. Arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle on Saturday for private mass for Ryan Daly at 12. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://youtu.be/eczRhLf0J-A .Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Walter Benny Curran

Grattan Park. Mass for Walter Benny Curran will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona cemetery, Headford.

Bridget also known as Bridie O’Connell nee McNamara

Salthill and formerly of Renmore Park and Ballykett, Kilrush, Co. Clare. Mass for Bridie O’Connell will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass will be streamed live online on the Salthill Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Kathy Farrell nee Lohan

Annaghmore, Moylough and formerly of Cloughbrack, Newbridge. Mass for Kathy Farrell will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 2 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Bridie Murray nee Newell

Newtown, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe and formerly of Corbally, Cummer. Removal from her residence this evening at 7 to St. Marys Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Bridie Murray will take place tomorrow Friday at 11. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette also known as Bernie Hanly nee O’Reilly

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Bernie Hanly will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin-belclare.ie and on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemertery.

Patrick Tomkins

Leargán, Knocknacarra and formerly of Loyola Place, Whitestrand. Removal today to St. Marys Church, Claddagh for private mass for Patrick Tomkins at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Johnny Cullinane

Old Racecourse, Tuam .Mass for Johnny Cullinane will take place privately today at 12 in St Mary’s Cathedral Tuam. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.