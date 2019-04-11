Death Notices Thursday 11th April, 2019

Carmel Flaherty nee Mortimer

Doughiska and formerly of Letterfrack. Reposing at Holy Family Church, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Letterfrack. Mass for Carmel Flaherty tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Baunogues Cemetery.

Kay Sweeney nee Murphy

Renmore Park, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Kay Sweeney tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

John Thompson

The Pines, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballyforan. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan this evening from 6 until 8:30. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyforan for mass for John Thompson at 11:30. Funeral afterwards in Dysart Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Edna O’Sullivan

Ceann Scribe, Gransha Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal and formerly of Claremorris, Co. Mayo and Headford. Reposing at her son Brian’s home at Ceann Scribe, Gransha Road this evening from 6. Reposing again tomorrow Friday morning from 7 until 8 at Hyde’s Funeral Home, 1 Drury’s Avenue, Middleton, Co. Cork. Mass for Edna O’Sullivan tomorrow Friday at 1.30 in Holy Rosary Church, Middleton. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Nazareth House, Buncrana.

Derrick Haran

Forster Court and formerly of London. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Derrick Haran tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Joseph Clabby

London and formerly of Gort. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Limerick. Mass for Joseph Clabby tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy, Limerick.

Frances Martin nee McDonnell

Donnellan Drive, Loughrea and formerly of Lisnagabra, Four Roads, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Frances Martin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Anne O’Neill nee Lee

Bothar Buí, Carraroe and formerly of Cahergal, Headford. Mass for Mary Anne O’Neill today at 12 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.