Death Notices Thursday 10th September, 2020

Michael Galvin

Brackloon, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Michael Galvin will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. House private, by request.

Joan Nolan nee McGuire

Ardross, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Mass for Joan Nolan will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Brenda Ruane nee O’Connell

Cullairebawn House, Athenry and formerly of Knockdoe, Claregalway. Reposing privately at her home this evening from 5 for family and friends. Removal tomorrow Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Brenda Ruane at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Eamonn Broderick

Clann Lir, Newtown, Gort and formerly of Kilcrimple, Kilbeacanty, Gort. Mass for Eamonn Broderick will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 1 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation or Gort Cancer Support.

Michael Derrane

Quinn Terrace, Mervue. Mass for Michael Derrane will take place tomorrow Friday at 11 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Ignatius Flaherty

formerly of Chicago, USA, Roxboro, Kilchreest and Eskershanore, Kilchreest. Mass for Ignatius Flaherty will take place privately today at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.