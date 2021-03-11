Death Notices Thursday 11th March 2021

print

Emer McGann

New Inn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Emer McGann will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 1 in St. Killians Church, New Inn. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery, New Inn.

Seán Fahy

40 Hugh Hession Road, The Glebe, Tuam and formerly of Ballydotia, Belclare. Removal from his residence in The Glebe, tomorrow Friday at 11:15 to the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare, for private mass for Seán Fahy at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Grace Emma Moloney

Laraghmore, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Henry Street. Mass for Grace Moloney will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Marie Lee

Gaelcarrig Park, Newcastle. Mass for Marie Lee will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 1 in St. Marys Church, Claran. Mass will be streamed live online on Headford Parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery.

Mary also known as Maisie Ryan

No.12 Green Acres, Wellpark and formerly of Thornhill, Cully, Newport. Co. Tipperary. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, Co. Tipperary this morning for mass for Maisie Ryan at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.