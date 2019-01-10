Death Notices Thursday 10th January

Liam also known as Tiny Morris.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Ard Na Mara, Salthill. A memorial mass in celebration of Liam’s life will be held at a later date.

Eileen Newell nee Crowe

Tuam Road, Castlegar. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Eileen Newell tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care UHG

James Stewart

Michael Collins Road, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for James Stewart tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.