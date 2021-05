print

Anne Cullinane nee Kelly

West Winds, Raheen, Athenry. Reposing privately at her home. Removal tomorrow Monday at 1:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Anne Cullinane at 2. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to “Our Lady’s Well Committee” care of Gardiner’s Funeral Directors.