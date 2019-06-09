Death Notices Sunday 9th June, 2019

John Joe Fahy

Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Center, Killimor tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for John Joe Fahy on Tuesday at 11 in Killimor Church. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Gertrude Cottingham

South Park Terrace, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Gertrude Cottingham tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Teresa Walsh nee Hession

Brodella, Shrule, Co. Mayo and formerly of Laraghmore, Ballyglunin. Reposing at Cradock’s Funeral Home, Shrule this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from her residence tomorrow Monday to arrive to St. Joseph’s Church, Shrule for mass for Teresa Walsh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery.

Mary Treacy nee McDonagh

Rathready, Loughrea. In her 91st year. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 3 until 6. Funeral Cortege will arrive to Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken, Loughrea for mass for Mary Treacy tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery, Loughrea. House private tomorrow Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Day Centre, Loughrea.

Bridget Rabbitte nee Cummins

Killeeneen More, Craughwell. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Bridget Rabbitte tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Mary Patterson nee Moran

Headford. Mass for Mary Patterson today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.